NBA: Lakers secure No. 1 seed in West by beating Jazz

Anthony Davis put together a superb performance to power the Los Angeles Lakers past the Utah Jazz, 116-108, in their third seeding game of the NBA restart on Monday at the Walt Disney World Complex (Tuesday in Manila).

Davis had 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while LeBron James just fell short of a triple-double with 22 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

The victory assured the Lakers of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the playoffs.

The Lakers led by as much as 14 points and had a 10-point cushion, 86-76, heading into the final frame. But the Jazz, and they were down by just six points, 110-104, with 61 seconds to go after Mike Conley drilled a three-pointer.

Davis was simply unstoppable, however. He stepped back for a three-pointer that hit nothing but net, and drew a foul on Rudy Gobert to boot. His four-point play restored order for the Lakers, 114-104, with 43 seconds to go.

A four-point play by Donovan Mitchell gave the Jazz some hope, but it was too little, too late and Davis iced the win from the free throw line.

It was the second straight loss for Utah, which is already assured of a playoff spot in the West.

Mitchell finished with 33 points, while Conley had 24 points and eight assists. Gobert had a double-double of 16 points and 13 boards.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).