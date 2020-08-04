NBA: Ingram, Williamson shine as Pelicans grab crucial win over Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans got their first win of the NBA restart, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 109-99 on Monday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida (Tuesday in Manila).

Rookie star Zion Williamson played 25 minutes and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 24 points.

The win kept the Pelicans in the hunt for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ingram made key baskets down the stretch to keep the Grizzlies at bay, after rookie guard Ja Morant put Memphis within striking distance.

Morant's layup made it 103-97 with still 1:40 to go, but Ingram splashed a three-pointer in their next possession to stretch the lead to nine points. After Jaren Jackson Jr. converted two free throws with 66 seconds to go for a 106-99 count, Ingram pulled up for a jumper that sealed the win for the Pelicans.

Jackson Jr. had 22 points to lead the Grizzlies. Morant struggled from the field, making just five of 21 shots for 11 points. He also had eight assists and five rebounds.

The Grizzlies have lost all three of their seeding games inside the NBA bubble.

