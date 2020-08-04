MMA: McGregor gives props to Pinoy fan who idolizes him

Thank you Carlito!

Big Love to the Philippines 🇵🇭 ❤️🥊 https://t.co/T4bFK0BUxo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2020

This MMA fan probably got the shock of his life upon checking his social media account recently.

Carlito Buenaventura greeted UFC superstar Conor McGregor via Twitter by posting a couple pictures of himself wearing a McGregor hoodie. In one of the pictures, he was wearing the same hoodie while doing deadlifts.

"@TheNotoriousMMA

hi Notorious! Proudly wore my Conor McGregor hoodie while hitting the weights at home in Manila. You're my hero sir. You inspire me to keep grinding. Just wanted to say hi and thank you," said Buenaventura.

McGregor, who is reportedly aiming to fight Manny Pacquiao, greeted him back.

"Thank you Carlito! Big love to the Philippines," said the former UFC champion from Ireland.

A few days ago, McGregor intrigued Pinoy fight fans after tweeting in Tagalog.

"Tinatanggap ko (I accept)," was McGregor's post, indirectly addressing Pacquiao and supposedly an interest to battle him.

