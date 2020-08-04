Indonesia won't get direct qualification to 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Indonesian national team has a chance to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup through next year's FIBA Asia Cup. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines and Japan are assured of slots in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but their other co-host, Indonesia, did not receive direct qualification.

FIBA announced on Monday that Indonesia needs to finish in the Top 8 of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in order to qualify for the World Cup.

If Indonesia achieves its target, then the number of qualification spots for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers will be reduced by one.

However, if Indonesia fails to make it to the Top 8, then the general rules for qualification to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 applicable to other Asia and Oceania teams will apply.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 is Asia and Oceania's premier men's national team competition, which takes place every four years.

For the first time ever, national teams need to qualify for the competition through a number of home and away qualifiers, which began in February this year. The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 will take place from August 17 to 29, with a total of 16 teams.

This marks the first time in the history of the FIBA World Cup that it will be held in more than one country.

The group phase will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, with the final phase set in the Philippines capital of Manila.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will once again feature 32 national teams, with the expanded format from the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, the federation's biggest event to date.

Both the Philippines and Japan competed in last year's World Cup, and Indonesia has a chance to make history through the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 next year.

Qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 national teams competing for a spot in the World Cup.

