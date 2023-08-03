Filipinas pay tribute to Stajcic, cites role in historic World Cup stint

The Filipinas hold a press conference dubbed “Herstory continues before mingling with fans at the Adidas store in Glorietta mall in Makati City, a day after arriving from their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Members of the Philippine national women’s football team expressed their appreciation for Alen Stajcic and his role in steering the squad all the way to their historic appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Stajcic, together with his chief assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, have bid the Filipinas goodbye after their contracts expired at the conclusion of the team's World Cup campaign.

“We're really fortunate to have him,” said goal keeper Olivia McDaniel during the Filipinas’ homecoming appearance at the Adidas Brand Center at Glorietta in Makati City. “We wish him the best of everything and everything he does for the future.”

Also present in the event were Jessica Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Ryley Bugay, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quesada, Chandler McDaniel, Jacklyn Sawicki, Anicka Castaneda, Isabella Flanigan, Carlieg Frilles, Katrina Guillo, Merryl Serrano, among others.

The Australian coach, who took the helm in October 2021, played a crucial role in leading the nationals to the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup the following year, which became their ticket to football’s biggest stage.

It was also under Stajcic’s watch when the Filipinas won the AFF women’s title and captured a bronze medal in the recent Southeast Asian Games.

“(Stajcic and Arrarte) did their best to help us tremendously qualifying to the World Cup, getting to this point, winning the game. We're grateful for everything they did for us,” said Harrison.

Flanigan, for her part, valued the lessons she picked up in training with Stajcic.

“We learned a lot, like to always get better, improve ourselves and never be satisfied,” she said.

Competing against some of the world’s best was a memorable experience indeed for the Filipinas.

Despite losing a competitive match against Switzerland, the Filipinas achieved a milestone by scoring a stunning upset of New Zealand at the latter’s turf. They eventually crashed out of competition after losing to a more experienced and talented Norway squad.

McDaniels said there were moments during the World Cup where they could not hide their emotions.

“Every single game, we would be singing the anthem, I have Hali to my right and sometimes she would be silent and she was in tears until the last game,” said the keeper.

“Up to the last last game, I think tears were welling up my face. It was just so emotional being to hear it (the anthem) up to the last game. All of our kababayans there and being able to stick with us to make it feel it was home game. We were so emotional.”

But now that they had to part ways with their esteemed coach, McDaniels said they have no choice but to work on their gains and move forward.

“We just regroup ourselves and move forward as a team. We focus on the next task, but we will always be grateful,” she said.