Alen Stajcic celebrates after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE/FILE



After leading the Philippine women’s football team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Alen Stajcic is taking his knowledge to Isuzu UTE A-League Men, the men’s professional football league in Australia.

Stajcic was named on Thursday as the new head coach of Perth Glory in the A-League Men tournament.

In a report posted on the team's website, Glory CEO Anthony Radich considered the appointment of Stajcic as a huge coup for the club.

“He is someone who possesses all the attributes required to take this club forward both on and off the field and is the high-caliber appointment that Perth Glory needs and deserves,” Radich said.

“Alen is highly respected, not only as a coach, but very importantly, as a person of the highest character and integrity.”

Meanwhile, the former Filipinas head coach is relishing the chance to re-establish Glory as one of the giants in Australian football.

“I take great confidence from the groundwork which has been put in over the last year to set the club back on the path to success and am excited to help continue that process,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Jefferson Cheng, manager of the Filipinas, announced that the contracts of Stajcic and his chief assistant Nahuel Arrarte expired at the conclusion of their campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

"They will not be renewed as both coaches have asked to explore other options," said Cheng.

Stajcic took over as coach of the Filipinas in October 2021 and steered them to historic achievements during his time in charge. In his first tournament at the helm, the Filipinas advanced to the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, in the process earning a ticket to the World Cup.

They also won the AFF Women's Championship at home last year and bagged a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

In the World Cup, Stajcic guided the Filipinas to a breakthrough win over co-host New Zealand in their second match in Group A -- a result that elevated the profile of the team not just in the Philippines but globally.

Stajcic said that there are "too many highs to reflect on" but stressed that their last two matches in the World Cup were among the best experiences of his coaching career.