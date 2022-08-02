Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – New San Beda Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta has been grateful to his players’ response to the new system he has put in place.

Escueta revealed to ABS-CBN Sports show “Off The Record” that his entry to the Red Lions meant a total change in the basketball program.

Aside from having video sessions every practice, he has been focusing on introducing to his squad a more fast-paced system.

“We practice at least 3 hours a day. We have video sessions just to watch the practice the previous day. Players have been receptive to teachings. Medyo bago e,” he said.

“ ’Yung system nag-iba talaga. Ang difference kasi ngayon, medyo fast paced, high tempo, open threes, and lots of ball screens. So, medyo nag-iba talaga.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Escueta is not new to basketball coaching as he manned Team B of Ateneo for many years.

According to him, his coaching style allows players to discover within themselves what their own strengths are in a disciplined environment.

“I tried to give players the space to be able to discover what they can do inside the court. But at the same time, I wanted to be in a systematic way. Ayaw ko naman ’yung nagwawala-wala sila sa loob,” he explained.

He also said that his players can easily talk to him as if they were teammates.

Now that at the helm, Escueta is hoping that his players will also focus on their studies to make sure they can suit up for San Beda.

“Kailangan mag-aral sila mabuti. Dahil ’pag di ka nag-aral mabuti, hindi ka makakapaglaro. Kahit ako, I had my own failures in terms of academics sa Ateneo. Hindi rin siya madali,” he shared.

“Pero syempre, if nag-focus ka naman in your study, you manage your time properly, hindi magiging (issue). Tuloy-tuloy ang paglalaro mo.”

The ex-Ateneo Blue Eagle took over the coaching reins as coach Boyet Fernandez was promoted as active consultant.