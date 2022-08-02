PBA: Victolero expects dogfight between Magnolia, TNT

From the PBA Facebook page

MANILA -- Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is expecting an intense battle when they meet defending champion Talk 'N Text Tropang GIGA in the PBA Philippine Cup semis starting this Wednesday.

The best-of-7 series is going to be a rematch of their title clash last year, where the Texters beat them in 5 games.

"It's gonna be a dogfight," he said. "Magandang match-up kasi both teams halos pareho style. Defensive mindset, pressure defense, kasi guards nila pesky din."

TNT beat Magnolia, 78-72, during their face off in the eliminations.

But TNT coach Chot Reyes said his team will need some polishing to do after showing gaps during their 116-95 quarterfinals win over Converge.

In that game, the Texters were forced to commit 19 turnovers. They also surrendered 16 offensive rebounds to the FiberXers.

Reyes said they can not afford to do that against the Hotshots.

"We're playing the hottest team in the league, winning nine of their last 10 games," countered Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes. "It will take our best to be competitive."

Victolero and Magnolia will have to figure out how to stop TNT's Mikey Williams, who averaged 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in their title clash.

"Titingnan namin kung ano 'yung magiging resulta ng una naming magiging defensive scheme sa kanya," he said.

"It's a long series naman pero of course important pa rin Game 1. We'll try to see first kung 'yung ginawa naming preparation para sa kanya okay. Kapag hindi back to the drawing board."