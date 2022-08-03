Watch more News on iWantTFC

After tasting defeat for the first time as an amateur fighter against Chris Smith last June 25, Jimuel Pacquiao looks to get back on the winning track.

The 21-year-old will once again join 360 Promotions as a special attraction for this Thursday’s Hollywood Fight Night at the Montebello Country Club.

"I’m still in the amateurs; it's a very fast pace so you really can’t waste a round. We plan on coming out more explosive the next one," Pacquiao said.

"They say, the amateurs, you learn, you try different things. It’s a place to learn so I’m glad. It sucked to lose but I learned a lot from that fight."

His mother Jinkee and sisters have come to the US to spend some time with him, and are expected to attend his August 4th fight in person.

"I’ve missed her so much. I’ve been here [in the US] for almost a year, and I got to catch up with her and hang out with her... It's added motivation so I’m excited."

Jimuel is not the only Pacquiao making his return to the ring. His father Manny Pacquiao recently announced that he will face Korean martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition bout.

"I was shocked but it's a good thing," the younger Pacquiao admitted. "It's an exhibition. It’s also for charity so for people who don’t know, it’s just to help out other people too."

The young boxer added that he will be happy to do such charity work with his father.