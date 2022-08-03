GAB: Apolinario, Martin wins reinvigorate PH boxing

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario and his manager Michael Pelayo arrive at the Ninoy International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday, days after winning the IBO flyweight title. ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is celebrating the victories of boxing champions Dave Apolinario and Carl Jammes Martin.

"Doberman" Apolinario became the new IBO flyweight champion by dethroning South African Gideon Buthelezi in East London, South Africa last Saturday.

On the same day, WBA Asia super bantamweight champion Carl Jammes Martin successfully defended his title against Tanzanian boxer Charles Tondo by unanimous decision in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

"We are excited for Philippine professional boxing. Not only is it recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but it is also invigorated by the recent victories of our champions, said Atty. Ermar U. Benitez, GAB OIC and legal division chief.

Apolinario is currently the Philippines’ only world champion, with a perfect record of 17 wins and 0 losses, with 12 knockouts (KOs).

"As of today, we have one world champion and 21 regional champions. We might even have as much as 26, depending on the results of the upcoming matches of our fighters in the coming days here and abroad," said Jackie Lou Ornido, GAB OIC and boxing and other contact sports division chief.



