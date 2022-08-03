FilOil: UP demolishes CSB by 56 points

The University of the Philippines (UP) continued to dominate the competition in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 56-point beating of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), 117-61, Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Five Fighting Maroons were in double-digits, led by RC Calimag who had 21 points built on 5 threes. Henry Galinato posted 16 points and 9 rebounds in his tournament debut, while Zavier Lucero chimed in 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

"Maganda lang po siguro ang gising. Nahanap lang din ng teammates so salamat sa kanila," said Calimag as they became the first and only team with four wins in the tournament.

UP blew the game wide open with a 30-12 second quarter for a 51-30 halftime lead. They then scored 11 unanswered points to open the third period and ultimately dropped 64 points in the second half.

UP led by as much as 58, 114-56, and dominated all departments: 62-27 in rebounds, 32-16 in assists, 56-24 in points in the paint, 25-8 in second chance points, 23-8 in points off turnovers, 21-6 in fastbreak points, and 64-34 in bench points.

"We played well. It was our most dominant game, in terms of final score, in recent history, but still many things to work on, of course," said assistant coach Mo Gingerich as they reclaimed solo lead in Group A.

For the 1-2 Blazers, former Fighting Maroon Will Gozum was the lone player in double-digits with 17 points.

The scores:

UP 117 -- Calimag 21, Galinato 16, Alarcon 14, Tamayo 14, Lucero 11, Diouf 9, Ramos 7, Fortea 6, Abadiano 5, Torculas 5, Gonzales 5, Cagulangan 4.

CSB 61 -- Gozum 17, Cajucom 9, Sangco 6, Dimayuga 6, Davis 5, Sumabat 5, Mara 4, Pasturan 3, Vanguardia 2, Jarque 2, Nayve 0, Marcos 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 51-30, 85-44, 117-61.