FilOil: UP, Adamson seek to keep unbeaten runs

Photo from Filoil EcoOil Sports page

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) and Adamson University will seek to preserve their unbeaten runs in Group A of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Fighting Maroons are scheduled to collide against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in the 5 p.m. main event, while the Soaring Falcons seek their third straight win versus University of Perpetual Help at 3 p.m.

UP so far has matched the expectations as one of the tourney's favorites, winning all of its first 3 games. Coach Goldwin Monteverde attributed it to how his players have stepped up to the plate in their buildup for a title retention bid this upcoming UAAP Season 85.

"I guess ever since nag-start kami, we have taken that challenge and we use it to mold the team dito sa preseason," he said, with the likes of Carl Tamayo and JD Cagulangan taking no days off.

For Adamson, it's all about finding new gems with coach Nash Racela allowing the likes of Joem Sabandal and Joshua Barcelona get their bearings through the team's first two outings.

"I just want to use it as an opportunity for these players to develop good habits because we have to take advantage of these games," he said.

Lyceum of the Philippines University (2-0) and University of Santo Tomas (1-0) also collide at the 9 a.m. game in Group B action as the Growling Tigers await for the first game of newly appointed coach Bal David at the sidelines.

Winless teams University of the East (0-3) and Arellano University (0-3) lock horns in search of their first win in Group A at 11 a.m., followed by the game between Far Eastern University (1-2) and San Beda University (0-1) in a coaching chess match between cousins Olsen Racela of the Tamaraws and Yuri Escueta of the Red Lions.