FilOil: Adamson holds off Perpetual to stay unbeaten

Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa in action. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University remains undefeated in the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after a 68-61 triumph against University of Perpetual Help, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Veteran point guard Jerom Lastimosa had 18 points, making six of his seven field goals in 25 minutes of action. Vince Magbuhos and Joem Sabandal contributed 10 markers apiece to help the Soaring Falcons improve to 3-0 in Group A.

"We told our team na Perpetual is a good team to play. They're tough, they're mature, and they're veterans. Let's take advantage of the opportunity na makalaro sila," head coach Nash Racela said.

A 25-point third quarter gave Adamson a 54-47 lead heading into the final frame, but the Altas showed no quit.

They got within four points, 65-61, with still 34 seconds to go off a split at the line by Jielo Razon. Lastimosa was undeterred, however, drilling a step-back triple in the next possession to seal the win for Adamson.

The Altas dropped to 1-2 with the result. Marcus Nitura led Perpetual Help with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Razon had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) made it back-to-back wins in the preseason tournament after an 82-73 triumph against San Beda University, also on Wednesday.

With captain L-Jay Gonzales out with sickness, Royce Alforque took charge for the Tamaraws, scoring 15 points on top of six rebounds and five assists. Bryan Sajonia also added 16 markers of his own, as they leveled their record to 2-2 in the tournament.

"It's just all about the guys staying consistent and believing in what we're trying to do. This win, it's important for us because it's going to give us confidence," said head coach Olsen Racela after they moved to solo third in Group B.

Two straight makes from Alforque put FEU on top, 69-58, with eight minutes left before the Red Lions rallied with a 12-3 run in the next four minutes to just down two, 70-72. Alforque had the answer for his side, however, and his layup capped off a 7-0 counter that put the game away.

Yukien Andrada had 15 points to top the scoring column for San Beda which has yet to break into the win column under new mentor Yuri Escueta.