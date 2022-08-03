Boxer Dave Apolinario visited President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Aug. 3, 2022. Screen grab from Radio Television Malacanang

MANILA - Filipino boxer Dave Apolinario on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the President's Hall in Malacañang Palace.

Marcos congratulated Apolinario for his latest achievement - the IBO world flyweight title he won in East London, South Africa on Saturday.

Apolinario, nicknamed "Doberman", handed over a pair of signed gloves to Marcos. In exchange, Marcos signed another pair for Apolinario and gave him a commemorative gold coin.

Apolinario has a record of 17-0, with 12 knockouts.

His IBO title is the Philippines' first world boxing title since Mark Magsayo lost his WBC featherweight crown to Mexico's Rey Vargas.