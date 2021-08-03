PVL: Petro Gazz boosts semis hopes with sweep of BaliPure

Grethcel Soltones in action for Petro Gazz against BaliPure. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PetroGazz Angels fended off a resilient BaliPure side in straight sets to bolster their semifinals chances in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Angels took advantage of untimely errors by the Water Defenders to come away with a 25-20, 26-24, 24-23 victory that hiked their record to 5-2.

Petro Gazz is currently tied with Chery Tiggo for third and fourth in the league standings.

Grethcel Soltones starred for Petro Gazz with 14 points on nine attacks, one block, and four service aces.

The Water Defenders, meanwhile, dropped to 2-5 in the conference.

