PBA: TNT's Rosario earns Player of the Week honors

Troy Rosario of TNT Tropang GIGA in action. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Troy Rosario of TNT earned Player of the Week honors after answering the call for comebacking coach Chot Reyes.

Rosario averaged 14.0 points on 55%, along with 11.0 rebounds in the Tropang GIGA's two victories over Rain or Shine and Phoenix Super LPG in the past week.

The Tropang GIGA were coming off a nearly two-week layoff to observe the league's health and safety protocols, but they showed no signs of rust in a 79-69 triumph over the Elasto Painters, where Rosario contributed 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Rosario, the second overall pick in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft, then came up clutch in an 84-80 comeback win against the Fuel Masters.

He finished with 15 points and eight boards in their victory over Phoenix, eight of which came in a 14-3 run to close out the game.

TNT now has a 3-0 win-loss record, just behind the Magnolia Hotshots (4-0).

Rosario earned Best Player of the Game honors in both wins, gifting Reyes a fitting present on his 58th birthday last August 1.

"Simple lang. I just told Troy in our team building and pre-season training camp that I don't need you to be the next Ranidel de Ocampo, I need you to be the first Troy Rosario. Show me who Troy Rosario is," said Reyes of his prized ward who is getting comparisons from TNT great and now deputy coach Ranidel de Ocampo since coming over to the league.

"I think that took a lot of weight off his shoulders. Sabi ko, 'Maglaro ka lang. I don't need you to be Ranidel. I need you to be Troy. I need you to be the best Troy Rosario.' Fortunately, he's responding so far with a couple of excellent games," added Reyes.

Rosario won the weekly citation being given by the group covering the PBA beat over Chris Newsome and Nard John Pinto of Meralco, which also went 2-0 last week before PBA action was momentarily halted due to restrictions in the NCR brought about by the rising COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant.