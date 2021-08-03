PBA suspends PH Cup games, could transfer to Lipa

MANILA, Philippines—The PBA on Tuesday announced that it is temporarily suspending its All-Filipino Cup games, in an effort to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

This came after the National Capital Region was placed under general community quarantine with heightened and additional restrictions from July 30 to August 5.

The league had been holding its games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City since July 16.

In a statement, the PBA said it will suspend games starting Wednesday, August 4, "in support of the government's directive in addressing the unwanted rise of COVID-19 Delta variant infections."

The NCR will be placed under the strictest quarantine classification, enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

The PBA has already requested the IATF for them to be allowed to continue the Philippine Cup games in Lipa, Batangas, and is waiting for the agency's decision on the matter.

PBA clubs successfully held practices in Batangas in the weeks leading up to the start of the season.