'Panalo si Nesthy': Family believes Petecio beat Japanese foe

The Petecio family hosted a viewing party of Nesthy's Olympic final on Tuesday.

It was like a mini-reunion on Tuesday for the Petecio family and their relatives in the town of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, as they watched together the biggest fight of their own Olympian, 29-year-old Nesthy Petecio.

Since Petecio's quarterfinal match, the family has hosted viewings for close family members in their house that the boxer helped built.

Loud cheers and applause were heard when Petecio was introduced in the women's final featherweight match against Japanese opponent Sena Irie.

Priscilla, the Olympian's mother, prayed hard while the match was ongoing, while the rest were ecstatic every time her daughter landed a punch on Irie.

However, they felt nervous with the Japanese boxer’s attacks against Petecio, which made her younger sister cry.

When the winner was announced, many were dismayed and emotional with the result.

"Sobrang sakit. Hindi ko matanggap ang kanilang desisyon sapagkat nakita ko po 'yung laban ni Nesthy. Talagang panalo po si Nesthy pero wala tayong magawa sa naging desisyon," Priscilla said.

Nesthy’s brother, Norlan, accepted the decision, but he believes her sister is the true champion.

Ever since Nesthy qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, he has been proud of her achievements, and hopes to follow her footsteps as a boxer.

“Siyempre sobrang proud ako. Nag-qualify pa lang siya sa Olympics, sobrang proud na talaga ako. Lalong lalo na nakakuha na siya ng silver medal, super proud,” he said.

“Gusto namin ma-hug man lang siya.. 'yung pagkatalo niya ngayon, and'yan sana kami pamilya niya, pero malayo kasi siya,” Nesthy’s mother said.

Even with silver medal, the whole family is still proud of Nesthy’s achievements and excited for the opportunities that await her after the Olympic stint.

“'Nak, alam namin na ginawa mo ang lahat para sa pamilya mo. Malaki ang pasasalamat namin. Para sa 'yo 'yan.”