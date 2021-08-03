NBA: Jazz secure Mike Conley on 3-year deal

Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz looks on before the game against the LA Clippers during Round 2, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 18, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. File photo. Adam Pantozzi, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Utah Jazz moved quickly to bring back point guard Mike Conley, agreeing Monday on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, according to multiple outlets.

Conley, 33, produced 16.2 points and six assists per game last season with Utah, shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range and making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Utah finished with the best record in the NBA, but after Conley was hurt in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round. Conley appeared in only the final game of the six-game series, going 1 of 8 from the field in 26 minutes.

Conley played 12 of his 14 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and has averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 assists on 886 career games. He was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies out of Ohio State.

The Jazz traded center Derrick Favors but face luxury tax penalty as contract extensions for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert begin. More moves could soon follow the Conley agreement, with the team reportedly open to trading forwards Bojan Bogdanovich and Joe Ingles.

RELATED VIDEO: