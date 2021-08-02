NBA: Doncic to land 5-year, $202M extension; Bulls acquire Lonzo Ball — report

Doncic is currently in Japan, leading his home country of Slovenia into the Olympics quarterfinals. Slovenia plays Germany on Monday night. Ints Kalnins, Reuters

Luka Doncic is set to land a 5-year, $202-million extension with the Dallas Mavericks after his run in the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end, The Stein Line reported Monday.

Doncic, 22, is entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $10.2 million this season. He is eligible for the rookie supermax extension.

Doncic is currently in Japan, leading his home country of Slovenia into the Olympics quarterfinals. Slovenia plays Germany on Monday night.

The 2-time All-NBA pick and 2019 Rookie of the Year averaged 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 199 games (all starts) for the Mavericks since he entered the NBA. He was taken No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who then flipped him to Dallas for Trae Young and a 2019 first-round pick (Cam Reddish).

The Mavericks finished first in the Southwest Division this past season but were bounced in the first round by the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games. Doncic averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds in the series.

BALL TO BULLS

Meanwhile, point guard Lonzo Ball is set to be traded to the Chicago Bulls for point guard Tomas Satoransky, forward Garrett Temple and a future second-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Ball, a restricted free agent, plans to sign a 4-year, $85-million contract in a sign-and-trade agreement, per numerous outlets.

The Pelicans were reportedly discussing another deal with the Charlotte Hornets that could bring forward Miles Bridges to New Orleans.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 55 games (all starts) and shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range last season. In his career, the 23-year-old has posted 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 217 games (204 starts) over his four seasons.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Bulls had discussions about another sign-and-trade deal to acquire DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs for Lauri Markkanen.

Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft with the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded him to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis deal in 2019.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: