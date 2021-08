NBA: Chris Paul had wrist surgery, as guard agrees to stay in Phoenix, report says

Paul (right) played through hand, wrist and shoulder injuries in the 2021 playoffs but was able to guide the Suns into Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Point guard Chris Paul, who led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals this past season, underwent wrist surgery but should be ready for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, ESPN reported.

Paul, who opted out of his contract by declining a $44.2 million player option for next season, is an unrestricted free agent.

The 36-year-old still has decided to stay with the Suns, who went to the Finals for the first time since 1993 in Paul's first season in Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has agreed to stay on a new four-year deal that could be worth as much as $120 million, his agents Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Paul played through hand, wrist and shoulder injuries in the 2021 playoffs but was able to guide the Suns into Game 6 of the Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his 16th NBA season, Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game with the Suns. In 20 playoff games, he averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

