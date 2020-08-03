Home > Sports WATCH: Suns-Mavericks game highlights, August 2, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2020 02:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Phoenix Suns banked on the solid play of starting backcourt Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio in their 117-115 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time). NBA: Playoff-bound Mavericks lose to Suns Watch the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic Read More: NBA Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic