WATCH: Spurs-Grizzlies game highlights, August 2, 2020

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan came through at the free-throw line with 1 second remaining to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 108-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

