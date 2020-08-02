Home > Sports WATCH: Spurs-Grizzlies game highlights, August 2, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2020 07:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan came through at the free-throw line with 1 second remaining to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 108-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time). NBA: Spurs survive crazy finish, hold off Grizzlies Watch the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Aug 2, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies Read More: NBA San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies