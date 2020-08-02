Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Spurs-Grizzlies game highlights, August 2, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2020 07:26 AM

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan came through at the free-throw line with 1 second remaining to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 108-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

Watch the highlights below:

