WATCH: Rockets-Bucks game highlights, August 2, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2020 01:44 PM

The Houston Rockets followed Russell Westbrook's lead in a 120-116 win over title contender the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

NBA: Rockets pull away late to stun Bucks

Watch the highlights below:

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT