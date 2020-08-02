Home > Sports WATCH: Nets-Wizards game highlights, August 2, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2020 05:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets) on Aug 2, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT The Brooklyn Nets edged the Washington Wizards 118-110 on Sunday (US time), putting the Wizards on the brink of elimination. NBA: Nets top Wizards, as East playoff cast starts to look set Check the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards Read More: NBA Brooklyn Nets Washington Wizards