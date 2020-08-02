Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Nets-Wizards game highlights, August 2, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets edged the Washington Wizards 118-110 on Sunday (US time), putting the Wizards on the brink of elimination.

Check the highlights below:

