Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Celtics-Blazers game highlights, August 2, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2020 06:45 AM

The Boston Celtics saw Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 64 points in a 128-124 win over the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

Check the highlights below:

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics) on

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.

Read More:  NBA   Boston Celtics   Portland Trailblazers  