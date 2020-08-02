Home > Sports WATCH: Celtics-Blazers game highlights, August 2, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2020 06:45 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Boston Celtics saw Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 64 points in a 128-124 win over the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time). NBA: Celtics lose big lead, but stave off Blazers late to win Check the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics) on Aug 2, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Boston Celtics, Portland Trailblazers Read More: NBA Boston Celtics Portland Trailblazers