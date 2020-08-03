'Slight delay' in resumption of practices for pro leagues

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be a "slight delay" in the resumption of practices for the country's professional sports teams, after President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday put Metro Manila and neighboring provinces under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) once more due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Monday said they anticipate only a couple of days' delay, with the MECQ in place from August 4 to 18.

"With regards to the resumption of the PBA, Chooks-to-Go 3x3 and PFL's trainings, there will be a slight delay," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said.

"But rest assured that GAB will take advantage of this temporary halt to prepare our stakeholders in order to ensure the safe return of activities related to professional sports," he added.

Professional teams seemed all set to resume training last week after the signing of the joint administrative order by GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

The JAO serves as a guide for professional leagues on how to conduct practice sessions and other activities in the time of COVID-19.

With Metro Manila under MECQ, only individual sports or physical activities such as jogging, running or biking are allowed.

Mitra also advised the leagues to delay their COVID-19 testing, especially if they were scheduled to undergo the tests this week.

The chairman said the implementation of the MECQ "will give us all time to comply with the 14-day health monitoring for symptoms and temperature checks."

"After that, the testings can commence," he said.

Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to put Metro Manila and nearby provinces under stricter quarantine measures, after healthcare workers' groups called for a return to ECQ to give frontliners a breather.

"I have heard of different groups from the medical community for a two-week ECQ in Mega Manila. I fully understand why your health workers would like to ask for such a time out," Duterte said in a speech aired Sunday night.

As of Sunday, the Philippines had a total of 103,185 reported cases of COVID-19. An expert from the University of the Philippines has warned that the country may surpass 150,000 cases by the end of August.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).