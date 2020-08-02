NBA: Spurs survive crazy finish, hold off Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan made a pair of free throws with 1 second left in the game clock, absolving himself of 2 misses from the line just 2 possessions earlier, as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

The Spurs held a 102-94 lead with 3:20 remaining after Dejounte Murray's 3-pointer.

But behind Ja Morant, Memphis fought back, with the freshman phenom accounting for 6 of the Grizzlies' next 9 points to make it 106-103.

DeRozan had a chance to ice the game at the line, but missed both attempts, setting up Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 3-pointer that tied the score with 10.6 seconds on the clock.

The game looked headed to overtime, but Dillion Brooks was called for a foul on DeRozan, who sank his two free throws this time.

Murray scored 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs, who have won their first 2 games in the seedings phase to stay in contention for a playoff spot, despite not having LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) for the rest of the season.

Morant led Memphis, which remained at No. 8 in the West playoff race, with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, while Jackson contributed 21 points.

