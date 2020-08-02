NBA: Nets top Wizards, as East playoff cast starts to look set

Caris LeVert scored a game-high 34 points, including 12 at a crucial juncture in the fourth quarter, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-110 win over the Washington Wizards in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time), a result that has implications on the East's playoff cast.

Brooklyn is currently at 8th place in the East with a 31-35 record, while Washington (24-42), trying to chase a play-in appearance, fell further down the standings.

Brooklyn's win over the Wizards puts them 7 games up. Wiz would have to get within 4 to force the play-in, but seems unlikely they'll win 3 of their last 6, even if Nets lose every remaining game themselves. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) August 2, 2020

Two baskets by LeVert broke a 100-all score before he made 4-of-5 free throws to put the Nets ahead 110-102 going into the final 2 minutes.

LeVert's floater with less than a minute to go defused Washington's comeback attempt.

Joe Harris added 27 points, including 6-of-7 3-pointers, and Jarrett Allen contributed 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, who, like the Wizards, were coming off a blowout loss.

Thomas Bryant finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Brown Jr. flirted with a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) for the Wizards, who are missing key players in the restart, similar to the Nets.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.