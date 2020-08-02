NBA: Celtics lose big lead, but stave off Blazers late to win

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown added 30, including a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds remaining, as the Boston Celtics averted a collapse en route to a 128-124 victory over the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA restart on Sunday (US time).

The Celtics saw their 24-point, first-half lead go up in smoke, when the Blazers took the lead early in the fourth quarter and engaged them in a dogfight.

Brown's triple, which followed a bucket and a pair of free throws by Gordon Hayward, gave Boston a 125-119 cushion.

Carmelo Anthony answered with his own 3-pointer, and Jusuf Nurkic's basket kept the Blazers in the game, but a pair of turnovers by the Blazers and consequently 2 free throws by Hayward finished off Portland.

Both squads were prolific from downtown, with Boston shooting 60% from 3-point area (18 of 30) and Portland making 45.2% (19 of 42).

Nurkic had another strong game, finishing with 30 points and 9 rebounds, while Damian Lillard chipped in 30 and 16 assists for the Blazers, who remained in 9th place in the West.

