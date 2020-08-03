NBA: Balanced Magic roll past Kings

Six players scored in double figures as the Orlando Magic cruised past the Sacramento Kings, 132-116, in their second game of the restart of the NBA season at the Walt Disney World complex in Florida, Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Terrence Ross came off the bench to contribute 25 points, while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half to set the tone for the Magic.

Orlando got off to a fast start, leading 44-26 after the first period, and they never looked back from there.

Guard Markelle Fultz punctuated their huge opening quarter by drilling a long heave at the buzzer. The Magic would eventually lead by as much as 36 points in the game wherein they shot 52.4% from the field, including 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Fultz (14), Michael Carter-Williams (12), and DJ Augustin (10) also reached double-digits for the Magic.

The win did not come without a cost for Orlando, however, as big man Jonathan Isaac had to be helped off the court after re-injuring his left knee.

Harry Giles III had a career-high 23 points for the Kings. Sacramento has now lost both of their games in the bubble, denting their chances of claiming the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).