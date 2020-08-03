Football: PFF defers start of PFL teams' training, as MECQ imposed

The return to training of PFL clubs have been postponed. Photo courtesy of the PFF

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Monday announced that it has deferred the start of the training sessions of the Philippines Football League (PFL) clubs.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night announced that Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces will once again be under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The MECQ will be imposed from August 4 to 18.

In a statement, the PFF said that the training sessions have been deferred to the third week of August. PFL clubs will train in a "bubble" held at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite -- one of the provinces placed under MECQ.

PFL teams were initially allowed to conduct training sessions in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine, after the signing of the joint administrative order (JAO) by concerned government agencies.

However, the JAO states that in areas under MECQ, only individual exercises such as running, jogging, and biking are allowed.

The PFF has already notified PFL clubs of this latest development.

