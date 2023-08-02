MANILA — Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno captured three gold medals at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in India on Wednesday.
Sarno was hailed as the champion of the women’s youth 71 kg class after topping the event by lifting a total of 216 kilos.
The 19-year-old did it by getting the gold at the snatch event after lifting 95 kilos, while also topping the clean & jerk event after lifting 121 kilos.
Finishing behind the Bohol native was Phattharathida Wongsing of Thailand after she finished with 212 kilos, 92 kilos from Snatch, 120 from Clean & Jerk.
Meanwhile, Sevinchoy Komilova of Uzbekistan got the bronze medal after finishing at 198 kilos. She finished with 88 kilos from Snatch and 110 from Clean & Jerk.
Sarno’s victory, on the other hand, resulted in the country getting 19 gold medals in total. The Philippines will also bring home 10 silvers and four bronzes.