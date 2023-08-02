Vanessa Sarno won gold in women's 71kg and breaks her own record in snatch held at Olympic Stadium during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 15, 2023. POC-PSC Media/File.

MANILA — Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno captured three gold medals at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in India on Wednesday.

Sarno was hailed as the champion of the women’s youth 71 kg class after topping the event by lifting a total of 216 kilos.

GOLDEN GIRL VANESSA SARNO 🥇🥇🥇



Sarno wins 3 gold medals at the 2023 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in India. She won her Snatch and Clean & Jerk events, and emerged as the champion with the highest combined total.



In total, 🇵🇭 won 19 golds in this tournament pic.twitter.com/Dh6YzXijkz — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 2, 2023

The 19-year-old did it by getting the gold at the snatch event after lifting 95 kilos, while also topping the clean & jerk event after lifting 121 kilos.

Finishing behind the Bohol native was Phattharathida Wongsing of Thailand after she finished with 212 kilos, 92 kilos from Snatch, 120 from Clean & Jerk.

Meanwhile, Sevinchoy Komilova of Uzbekistan got the bronze medal after finishing at 198 kilos. She finished with 88 kilos from Snatch and 110 from Clean & Jerk.

Sarno’s victory, on the other hand, resulted in the country getting 19 gold medals in total. The Philippines will also bring home 10 silvers and four bronzes.