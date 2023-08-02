Region 4A surges to top of Palaro medal standings

Participants brave the rain as they attend the opening of the Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City on July 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Region 4A has taken the lead in the medal standings of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, with 18 gold medals, 16 silvers, and 12 bronzes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Different regions made their presence felt on Day 3 of the competitions, particularly in athletics.

Region 12 nabbed the gold medal in the elementary girls 100 meter dash, after Katherine Paja clocked in with a time of 13.29 seconds. Ma. Christine Taliente of Region 1 came in second at 13.41 seconds while Chloe Jabillo got the bronze with a time of 13.60 seconds.

Over at the boys division, Rayne Lagula of Region 3 took the gold medal with a time of 12.51 seconds, Region 6's Jhon Jose Dugan finished at 12.79 seconds for silver, while James Michael Pitogo of region 10 settled for bronze.

Aldridge De Belen of Region 3 bagged the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles elementary boys as the athletics competition of the 63rd Palarong Pambansa continued. John Aaron Lopez (Region 2) got silver while Kenneth Pancho (Region 6) took home the bronze medal.

In the secondary girls division 400 meter hurdles, Jamaica Saligan of Region 10 took the gold medal while Janice Nemi of Region 5 and Shane Bullos brought home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The National Capital Region is in second place with 16 golds, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals. Region 6 is now at the third spot with 11 golds, 13 silver and 10 bronze.