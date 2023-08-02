'Nothing lasts forever': Filipinas eye post-Stajcic era

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on August 2, 2023 after making their historic debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine women's national football team has nothing but gratitude for Australian coach Alen Stajcic, who steered the squad to great heights during his time in charge.

But they are also ready to move forward and build on what they have gained in the past months, including their historic performance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.

The Filipinas are back in the country after their campaign in the global showcase, which saw them stun the co-hosts, 1-0. Losses to Norway and Switzerland kept them from advancing to the round-of-16, but it was still a notable outing for the World Cup debutantes.

"We played against such strong opposition and it's only gonna help us grow as a team and make us better to play against people and teams that are so strong and have such great talent. So it's only gonna make us better in the long run," said goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel, who earned Player of the Match honors in their win over New Zealand.

The Philippine Football Federation announced on Tuesday that Stajcic will not renew his contract with the team, together with his chief assistant Nahuel Arrarte. Both have expressed the desire to "explore other options" upon the expiration of their contracts with the national team.

"It's normal in football," said midfielder Sara Eggesvik of Stajcic's departure from the squad. "Nothing lasts forever."

"He did a really nice job, and we're grateful that he was with us and what he has achieved with us. But this is also maybe a new chapter for Filipino football," she added.

Belay Fernando-Dela Cruz, the PFF's head of women's football, concurred with Eggesvik.

"Football's part of life. He definitely brought the team to unexpected heights, and we just wish him the best in his future endeavors, and we hope that we can carry on the legacy that he started," she said.

Stajcic's replacement has yet to be named; Fernando-Dela Cruz said it will be up to the PFF to make the announcement.

While it remains to be seen who the PFF will appoint as new head coach, what's certain is that the Filipinas are set to return to work soon. They still have the Asian Games and the second round of the Olympic qualifiers in their schedule for the rest of the year.

"We have to regroup obviously, and obviously the federation has been preparing already for this. This team has been purely focused on the job at the World Cup, and we'll take a few days' rest, and then we go again," said Fernando-Dela Cruz.

RELATED VIDEO