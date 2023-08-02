RSG's Demonkite. Courtesy: MPL Philippines/File

MANILA - Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto will be taking his talents to Malaysia, as he suits up for RSG's Malaysian team.

Demonkite, one of the pioneer players in RSG's Philippines, was revealed last in RSG Malaysia's roster video, which included ex-Omega Esports player Dale "Stowm" Vidor.

RSG Malaysia revealed that it recruited Stowm last July 21.

"He once rocked the MLBB scene in MPL PH, and it's time for him to terrorize in MPL MY! Demonkite will play as Jungler for RSG MY in the upcoming season," RSG Malaysia said in Bahasa Melayu.

Demonkite started his career in RSG Philippines, winning Rookie of the Season and later on clinching the MPL Philippines title in MPL Season 9.

He started for RSG Philippines as they clinched the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) in Kuala Lumpur. After failing to qualify for the world championship, Demonkite opted to rest and sit out MPL Season 11.

He made his MLBB return for RSG Philippines in the ESL Snapdragon Series as the team used its MSC championship-winning lineup.

Demonkite and the rest of RSG Malaysia will be gearing for world championship qualification, as the Philippines hosts the M5 World Championship.