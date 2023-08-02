Mindanao bets rule Palarong Pambansa athletics

MANILA -- Athletes from Mindanao on Wednesday showed their class in the continuation of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina.

Region 10 bets Teo Lou Papel and Marc Angelo Cabiluna reigned supreme in the finals of the 5,000 meter run and triple jump at the Marikina Sports Complex.

Papel, who is competing in his final Palarong Pambansa, crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 52 seconds.

"Gusto kong ipakita sa Philippines na may ibubuga kaming taga Mindanao, kasi hirap ng buhay namin sa Mindanao eh. Sa amin umuulan din nag training na ako ng ulan, kahit anong weather naman m makatakbo lang okay sa akin," he explained.

The 18-year-old's performance has drawn attention from scouts, as he has received offers from the University of Santo Tomas, University of Perpetual Help and Far Eastern University.

Papel said he paced himself in the early goings before going all out in the final 150 meters.

Meanwhile, Cabiluna registered a mark of 14.02-m in the triple jump finals.

Hailing from Misamis Oriental, the 16-year-old Cabiluna started training in the event in the second grade with his mother as his trainer. His primary goal is to make it to the national team.

"Love ko talaga ang athletics, kasi ito 'yung nagpapa-up sa akin. 'Yung mama ko, laging nagchi-cheer sa akin," said Cabiluna, who was the shortest in the field at just 5-foot-4. "Ang family ko, mga kaibigan ko, sila ang mga inspiration ko kaya nagpatuloy ako nito."

In swimming, Hugh Allan Parto of Batangas claimed the gold in the 50-m butterfly and 200-m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Laoag Mayor Michael Keon was also in attendance to show support to the bets from his province.

The former athlete stressed that the Philippines should concentrate on grassroots development to discover athletes who can represent the country, while also granting opportunities for these players to climb the economic ladder.

"People should concentrate on grassroots development in their respective sports, instead of looking for an easy way by bringing athletes -- Fil-Americans, Fil-Australians, Fil-British, this and that," said Keon.

"I'm not saying [that] you shouldn't do that. I accept the fact that in this day and age, so many countries use so many athletes from all over the world," he added. "It's just that dito sa Pilipinas, if we look for local talent, we can also help, because most of them come from the lower income level you help them climb the economic ladder."

Laoag will host the Palarong Pambansa in 2025.

The Palarong Pambansa will continue until this Saturday, August 5.

