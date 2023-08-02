Gilas takes on Iran to open campaign in China pocket tourney

Gilas Pilipinas at practice. PBA Images

Gilas Pilipinas is set to clash with Iran as it begins its overseas training camp in China at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The 14-man national team, which arrived in Guandong on Tuesday, held their first practice on Wednesday for the August 2-7 tournament that will also feature the national team of Senegal.

They will battle Senegal on Friday at the Jiangman En Ping Sports gymnasium.

The nationals will be playing without Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson, and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

Making up the team are six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Dwight Ramos, Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Roger Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Thirdy Ravena, AJ Edu, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram.

Erram, however, is still under evaluation as he is dealing with knee issues.

It will be their final overseas training camp prior to the start of the FIBA World Cup on August 25.

After a one-day break, the Filipinos will have a rematch against Senegal on August 6 at the Heyuan Sports Gymnasium, followed by Iran the next day at the Xiaoqing Sport Center.