PBA Images.

MANILA — Wilcon Depot went through another hiccup in its PBA 3x3 campaign after missing the Season 3 First Conference Leg 5 quarterfinals for the first time since joining the league.

With this, Wilcon guard Ael Banal is pushing for the squad to have a stronger sense of urgency as the grand finals of the league are set to come in less than two weeks.

"We can't be complacent. We have to play every game like it's for the championship despite every adversity that comes our way," he said.

The team was plagued by injuries in the recently-concluded leg as they missed Banal after he suffered a shoulder injury on Monday right before their final match. Bigman Keith Datu also missed Leg 5 as he is still recovering from his grade 1 right ankle sprain.

Still, Banal offered no excuses and opted to focus on next week’s Leg 6 which will be happening at the Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City on Monday.

"We have to learn from this, shake this off, and move forward to the next challenge,” he said.

Wilcon, who fell to seventh in the team standings after finishing Leg 5 with 211 tour points, suffered defeats against Pioneer, 18-11, Ginebra, 21-15, and Meralco, 14-12.

That is why Banal is looking forward to how his squad can get back into the groove as they hope for a better placing when the Grand Finals commence on August 13 at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! In Taguig.

“It's up to us to turn this ship around because we know we have what it takes to be among the top teams in PBA 3x3.”