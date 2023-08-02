Ateneo's Kai Balungay. From FilBasket's Facebook page

MANILA -- From Sean Quitevis' busted lip to Kai Ballungay's MVP-worthy performance and the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team ruling the AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship, it is clear that the Blue Eagles will be making no excuses when they defend their UAAP crown in Season 86.

Ballungay said it is up to him and his fellow veterans to embrace the mantle of leadership, given that they are poised to field a roster composed of several newcomers.

"A lot of people can make a lot of excuses for us being a younger team with not much experience, but it’s going to fall on the shoulders of some of the guys who have experience," Ballungay said.

The Blue Eagles will be without key cogs Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, BJ Andrade, Matthew Daves, as well as Forthsky Padrigao who will not suit for Season 86 after bidding farewell to the Katipunan side.

"Me, Chris Koon, Geo [Chiu], Sean [Quitevis], those guys, to take the experiences we’ve had from last season and apply it to this season, help those younger guys because they’re going to get a lot of minutes coming to this season. We just want to help them out that way," Ballungay added.

Ballungay led by example in Ateneo's AsiaBasket stint, averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists and towing his teammates to their second major preseason title.

He said the current iteration of the Blue Eagles has "come a long way" since starting its preseason preparations back in January, and plans to make the most out of what's left of the calendar before the UAAP begins.

"We had an offseason trip in Australia that I think did us really well, I think that’s where we really gelled as a team, just spending time with each other," he shared.

"[Preseason tournaments] are something that we didn’t really get last season and it’s something we really valued. We have a long way to go but I think these tournaments are really doing us well."

Aside from ruling the AsiaBasket, the Blue Eagles' busy offseason grind included stints in the Ballout Sports Invitational, Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup, and the Pinoyliga Cup which they likewise won.

Head coach Tab Baldwin confirmed that the blue and white will defend its trophy at the second World University Basketball Series. They will also see action in the Kadayawan Cup in Davao against familiar competition.

"We’re looking forward to that. It’s going to be tough. Adamson is there, La Salle is there, San Beda’s top team is there, Benilde is there, so we know that that’s going to be a step closer to what we’re going to face come the UAAP season and that’s a good time for us," Baldwin said.

Sharpshooter Gab Gomez, meanwhile, shared that he is ready to handle the pressure given that he is one of Baldwin's main backcourt options.

"Everyone knows the shoes we need to fill without Forthsky. Pero, it’s a good thing rin for our team na ma-challenge kami, the guys," the third year Fil-Italian guard said. "We follow lang ‘yung ginagawa ng Ateneo na next-man-up [mentality]."

Best remembered for his vital contribution during Ateneo's Season 85 title-clincher when he scored 12 points on three triples after going relatively quiet all-season long, Gomez hopes the wealth of finals experience can help him next season.

"It’s so crucial kasi nabigyan ako ng chance na makita ‘yung level ng defense ng UP, ‘yung pressure, stuff like that. This coming season, sana magawa ko again how I ended last season," he said.

Gomez was Ateneo's second-leading assists man in the AsiaBasket with 3.2 dimes per game, behind breakout guard Ian Espinosa's 4.3.

On an individual level, Ballungay believes Ateneo's younger players have already improved significantly; it will be about being on the same page come the UAAP so they can contend for banner number 13.

"They’ve come a long way as well. Each have done well with their previous schools, previous programs, and we’re just letting them buy in to what Coach Tab and the rest of the coaching staff wants them to do so I think they’re at that point right now," he said.

