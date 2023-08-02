Angie Beard after Filipinas’ World Cup stint: ‘We will be back’

Angela Beard (R) of the Philippines in action against Hannah Wilkinson (L) of New Zealand during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

MANILA — After the Filipinas’ historic campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Angela Beard relished her first stint donning the Philippines’ national team kits.

“It’s taken a couple days for it to really sink in what the World Cup has meant for me, for the team and the nation we play our hearts out for,” the Filipinas defender penned on her Instagram account.

Previously suiting up for Australia’s Matildas, Beard received her first invite to join the Philippine women’s national football team when the squad entered its Costa Rica training camp in October of 2022.

Beard, who will turn 26 later this month, was then included in the pool of players for the World Cup that now-outgoing head coach Alen Stajcic named last June.

This was the Western United standout’s first time to represent the country wherein her mother hails from, with her being of Cebuano-decent, but Beard went on to share how she will bring this experience with her for the rest of her life.

“To play against the best players in the world with some of the best people I know is something that I will take with me forever,” she wrote.

“I am not only grateful for the opportunity but for the support from everyone who followed along this journey and for those who have been there for me in my entire journey.”

Beard then said how proud she is of the team’s performance which even got them the country’s first-ever win at the FIFA World Cup stage.

“After what may go down as some of the hardest months of my life leading into the World Cup, I am endlessly proud of what we’ve achieved,” she said.

“We will be back.”