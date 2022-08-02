NU captain Princess Robles in action. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) will still have its core when the Lady Bulldogs defend their UAAP women's volleyball championship next season.

The school announced that their seniors -- Princess Robles, Jennifer Nierva, Ivy Lacsina, and Joyme Cagande -- will be back for their final year of eligibility and play in UAAP Season 85.

All four played crucial roles in the Lady Bulldogs' perfect campaign in Season 84, where they lost just five sets en route to a 16-0 record.

"The NU Athletics Office has just confirmed that the NUWVT graduating senior players Princess Robles, Jennifer Nierva, Ivy Lacsina and Joyme Cagande will be playing their last and final season in UAAP Season 85," NU said through its official Facebook account.

Robles was the captain of the Lady Bulldogs and emerged as Finals MVP after averaging nine points in their sweep of De La Salle University in the championship series.

Nierva earned Best Libero honors after leading the league in receiving (55.96%) and placing second in digging (4.40 digs per set).

Lacsina ranked ninth in the league in blocking, while Cagande was the primary back-up to rookie setter Camilla Lamina.

After winning the UAAP championship last June 21, the NU seniors had been non-committal on their return for Season 85. Nierva, however, expressed her desire to play another year to prove that their dominant run in Season 84 was no fluke.

The players have yet to make an official response to the statement made by the school.

