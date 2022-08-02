Tennis: Alcaraz climbs to fourth in ATP rankings

PARIS, France -- Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz climbed another place to number 4 in the ATP world ranking on Monday, just behind his legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal.
In spite of losing in three sets on Sunday to Jannik Sinner on the clay final in Umag, where he was defending champion, 19-year-old Alcaraz leapfrogs the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who slips back to fifth.
Sinner remains 10th in the rankings which are still dominated by the Russian Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic moved up one place to sixth while Cameron Norrie also edged up one slot to 12th.
ATP top 20:
1. Daniil Medvedev 7,625 pts
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850
3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165
4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,035 (+1)
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,000 (-1)
6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770 (+1)
7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,685 (-1)
8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3,575
9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445
10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,395
11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,015
12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,893 (+1)
13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,825 (-1)
14. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,430
15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,245
16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,085
17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,010
18. Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) 1,850 (+2)
19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,730 (-1)
20. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,615 (-1)
