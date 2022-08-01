With Trillo at the helm, Meralco has made a remarkable run through the Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

Black set for semis Game 2 return

For a brief moment, Luigi Trillo again savored the winning feeling as a head coach, albeit temporarily.

Trillo, who led Alaska to its last title in the PBA at the 2013 Commissioner's Cup, basked in leading Meralco to a 106-104 victory over Barangay Ginebra. And what better way to cap his return to big-league coaching than beating his old mentor again in the playoffs, Tim Cone.

During his team's title run nine years ago, Trillo, who took over the coaching reins from Joel Banal at Alaska less than a year earlier, led the Aces to a four-game series win over then defending champion San Mig Coffee coached by Cone in their best-of-five semifinals series.

On Sunday, Trillo, who presided as interim coach for Meralco in lieu of head coach Norman Black, pulled off another playoff win over Cone, this time in Game 5 of their Philippine Cup semifinals.

"The last time we beat them, San Mig Coffee, they were the defending champions with Denzel Bowles. Every time you go up against Coach Tim, 24 championships, it's a dream to coach against him," said Trillo. "I learned a lot under him, like I've learned a lot under coach Norman."

"It's just grateful that the guys responded. And it's not just me; people around me. I had a great coaching staff. Nagtutulungan kami and the players.

"But this win, it ranks up there because it's Ginebra. Ginebra has gotten us five times. At least you can say it's off our back. I'm sure we'll see them more and more and people like seeing Meralco and Ginebra. You can say the rivalry keeps on. They've got (Justin) Brownlee, they have (Jeremiah) Gray and they win a championship every time they add pieces. They still add first round, second round picks and we know they'll be back."

On Wednesday, Trillo might be coaching his final game, with Black expected to be back home after attending to some family matters in the United States following the death of his mother.

Brief as it was, Trillo felt fortunate to be given an opportunity to get this winning feeling anew.

Since he pinch-hit for Black, Trillo has won six of Meralco's eight games on their way to reaching the semifinal.

He will have a chance to improve the team's winning record when the Bolts take on the San Miguel Beermen at the start of their best-of-seven semifinals series on Wednesday.

The Bolts were the only other squad to beat the Beermen aside from Ginebra with Trillo calling the shots.

"Just for one more game now as coach Norman might be back for Game 2," added Trillo.