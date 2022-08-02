PBA: Pasaol ready to make a contribution for Meralco

Once considered among the most promising talents to enter the PBA two years ago, Alvin Pasaol is making the most out of the limited minutes being given to him.

The undersized power forward made sure he'll be ready each time his number is called.

"Stay ready lang ako kung ipapasok ako ni Coach or hindi, OK lang. At least nakatulong ako sa team," said Pasaol.

Pasaol was one of the country's top 3x3 players when he entered the PBA draft two years ago. However, he has been stuck in the bench over the past two seasons.

He's considered too small to play the power forward spot normally being shared by Cliff Hodge, Mac Belo and later on, Toto Jose, and even Reynel Hugnatan, the oldest player in the PBA.

At the No. 3 spot, he had to contend for playing time with Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto.

In short, Pasaol will just have to wait for every opportunity.

The player who set the scoring record of 49 points and highest scoring average in a UAAP season with 24.7 points per game, has not been getting the exposure needed to showcase his entire arsenal in the PBA.

This season, Pasaol averaged only 5.77 minutes per game and tallied 2.9 points, but in the recent quarterfinal series against Barangay Ginebra while playing under pinch-hitting Meralco coach Luigi Trillo, the former University of the East standout has logged close to 10 minutes per game and increased his production of 8.3 points coming off the bench.

His production had somehow deepened Meralco's rotation, which is much needed, especially when going up against the loaded San Miguel squad in the semifinals.

"Galing kay Coach Luigi 'yun, sa kumpiyansang ibinigay niya sa akin," Pasaol said. "Siguro, I'm just giving back 'yung tiwala na ibinigay sa akin."

In beating Ginebra in the playoffs, Pasaol was one of those who felt relieved after seeing the Bolts get past their tormentors.

He was a rookie when Meralco lost to Ginebra in a thrilling five-game semifinals encounter in the only tournament played under a bubble set up two years.

Last year, he was on the team that experienced yet another painful defeat at the hands of the Gin Kings.

This time, Pasaol felt good he was able to make key contributions in the quarterfinal round.

In the deciding Game 3 of the quarterfinals, Pasaol finished with 11 points in 15 minutes of playing time as the Bolts outlasted the Gin Kings, 106-104.

"Sobrang saya, kasi four times na nga kaming natatalo sa kanila (sa finals). I'm happy for my teammates na lumaban sa Ginebra, as well as the company," he added.

Pasaol is hoping to carry over the momentum of his good showing when the Bolts face the Beermen beginning Wednesday.