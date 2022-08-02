Geje Eustaquio is banking on Adriano Moraes to defeat Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) star Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio will be paying close attention to the rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161 on August 26.

Having fought Moraes three times inside the ONE Circle, Eustaquio is quite familiar with what the reigning ONE flyweight champion will bring to Johnson come their highly-anticipated showdown.

"I expect fireworks from both warriors. Both of them are fire-tested and both of them are legends. I expect nothing but a full display of mixed martial arts," said Eustaquio, himself a former ONE flyweight title-holder.

Pressed to pick, Eustaquio revealed that he is leaning towards Moraes. Regardless of their history, the Team Lakay star is proud of his former rival's achievements in ONE Championship.

"Adriano, you have to remember that when all of them doubted you to win against DJ, you proved them all wrong by giving him his first career KO. You have to stay on that mentality and I wish you a safe and healthy competition," Eustaquio said.

He also offered a tip to Moraes on how he can repeat over Johnson and retain his belt.

"Adriano needs to be unpredictable in order to retain the title, he has to move constantly because DJ is very crafty in playing the game. Adriano has all the tools and had them all tested before," Eustaquio said.

"Win or lose brother, you have proved more than enough to this sport. I am proud of being part of your journey. I wish you luck," he added.

Eustaquio recently accepted a challenge to face an up-and-coming ONE flyweight contender Gurdashan "Saint Lion" Mangat, but he is also keeping an eye on the bigger picture.

The Team Lakay star is determined to get back in the flyweight division rankings and earn an opportunity for a fourth match against Moraes. Most importantly, he wants to bring the ONE flyweight world championship belt back into the Cordilleras.

"If you are still the champion of our division then, there's no escape brother. We will soon meet again. I'll keep racking up victories and gamble on the title shot one more time," Eustaquio said in a message to Moraes.

