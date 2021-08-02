PVL: Creamline back on winning track, beats Cignal in straight sets

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

After seeing their unbeaten came to an end, the Creamline Cool Smashers returned on its lethal form as they swept the gritty Cignal HD Spikers, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra town, Ilocos Norte Monday.

Alyssa Valdez paced the Cool Smashers anew with 14 points while Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza added 11 and 10 points, respectively, to hike their win-loss record to 6-1.

“Yung Cignal talagang lumalaban din 'yan, dipende lang talaga kung anong ilalaro ng kalaban nila. Hindi naman kami nagpahinga, talagang lumaban lang yung Cignal maganda yung ginalaw nila. Buti na lang nakabawi kami nung third set so lesson din sa amin yun,” assistant coach Sherwin Meneses said.

The HD Spikers gave Creamline a hard time in almost the entirety of the match, including in the third set where they held the lead after Janine Marciano’s crosscourt hit, followed by an error from the opposing side, 14-12.

Marciano would score again while Klarisa Abriam hit an ace for the second technical timeout, 16-14.

However, the Cool Smashers took off in the latter part of the set, sparked by a quick hit of Risa Sato and a fiery back row attack from Tots Carlos, 21-19.

Valdez drilled back-to-back spikes before Pau Soriano punctuated the match.

Abriam spearheaded Cignal with 13 markers while Norielle Ipac had a solid game with 10 points.

The HD Spikers suffered its sixth loss in seven outings.