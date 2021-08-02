Home  >  Sports

PVL: Choco Mucho sweeps Army to remain unbeaten

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 05:01 PM

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have kept their record unblemished after trouncing the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte Monday. 

The Flying Titans remained on top of the standing with an immaculate 6-0 win-loss card, while the Lady Troopers suffered their fourth loss in six outings. 

[Full story to follow] 

