PVL: Choco Mucho sweeps Army to remain unbeaten

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have kept their record unblemished after trouncing the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte Monday.

The Flying Titans remained on top of the standing with an immaculate 6-0 win-loss card, while the Lady Troopers suffered their fourth loss in six outings.

[Full story to follow]