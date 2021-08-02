Hidilyn Diaz on possible Paris Olympics bid: 'Tingnan ko kung kaya pa'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Hidilyn Diaz said Monday she's not yet sure if she will compete at the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

But she's still looking to cross off a lot from her list before then.

"Plano ko po maglaro sa World Championships (sa December) tapos 'yung games next year (sa) June. Tapos Asian Games, then titingnan ko po, i-evaluate kung kaya pa ng katawan ... kasi 2 years na lang [by that time] sa Paris. So tingnan ko kung kaya pa," Diaz told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I plan to play at the World Championships in December, then the games next year in June. I will also play in the Asian Games, then I will evaluate if I still can play for the Olympics because it will be just 2 years away by that time.)

Diaz made history last Monday when she won the women’s 55kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics, giving the Philippines its first gold medal almost 100 years since the country debuted at the international sports competition.

She bested 8 other competitors in her category, including world-record holder Liao Qiuyun of China, after lifting an Olympics record of 224 kilograms.

Diaz said she needs at least three months of rigorous training before her competition in December, but she enjoys it.

"Masaya naman ako sa ginagawa ko kasi habang nandito kami sa quarantine, parang mabalyo ako 'pag wala akong ginagawa eh. Gusto ko po mag-exercise talaga," Diaz said.

(I'm happy with what I do because I'm in quarantine and I may lose focus when I'm not doing anything. I really want to exercise.)

Since winning the country's first Olympic gold medal, she said she got preoccupied with many activities, including countless interviews, something that "overwhelmed" her although she had expected it after winning the silver medal during the 2016 Olympics.

