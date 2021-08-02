Gilas Pilipinas settles for 4th in King Abdullah Cup

Photo from the PBA website

The Gilas Pilipinas bowed to Tunisia, 80-68, to finish in fourth place in the King Abdullah Cup at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan.

The Philippine team, who played without Ange Kouame, collapsed in the last stretch of the payoff period, failing to duplicate their win against Tunisia the last time they met and ultimately missed the bronze medal.

Down almost in the entirety of the game, SJ Belangel and Thirdy Ravena tried to rally Gilas in the fourth quarter, with the former knocking down a trey at the 9:03 mark, 58-64.

Ravena drilled a jumper halfway through the final period to cut Tunisia’s lead to a one possession game, 66-69. But Carl Tamayo was slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul in the succeeding play which sparked the late run of Tunisia.

Jawher Jawadi further extended their advantage after completing a three-point play, 74-66, with 3:08 left to play. The Gilas, then, misfired in the final two minutes which cost them the bronze.

Tamayo topscored for the Philippines with 14 markers, while Belangel added 10 of his own.

Meanwhile, Jawadi dropped 21 points and six rebounds in the match, while Omar Abada tallied 19 markers.

Entering the second half, Gilas coach Tab Baldwin was called for a technical foul after an outburst over a non-call. The Tunisia held on to their lead, despite Justin Baltazar and Dwight Ramos pulling their acts together, 39-53.

Last July 30, Gilas was able to escape Tunisia via a 74-73 overtime victory, thanks to Kouame’s crucial block that foiled Tunisia's attempt at stealing the win.

The national team capped their campaign with a 2-4 win-loss card, highlighted by a three-game losing streak.

